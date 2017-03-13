Students gather at science film fest

Students from different schools in Pasig and Mandaluyong cities are treated to a one-of-a-kind 3D viewing experience plus a demonstration from the Philippine Robotics Team as the annual Science Film Festival unreeled at the IMAX Theater in SM Megamall.

A joint project of the Goethe-Institut Philippinen in partnership with IMAX Asia Pacific, and SM, this annual event supports and encourages films that deal with science-related issues and ideas about innovation and invention that impact the planet.

Now on its 12th year, the Science Film Festival is the Goethe-Institut’s important contribution to science and education in the country.

With this year’s theme, “Material Science,” the festival aimed to discuss materials, how they are put together, how they can be used, and how they can be changed and made better to do more amazing things.

The festival’s opening film, A Beautiful Planet is a spectacular documentary that explores Earth, as seen from the International Space Station (ISS). The breathtaking footage of the natural wonders of the Earth are captured by the Astronauts themselves.