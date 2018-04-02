Student’s grades should be based on scholastic records

Dear PAO,

My son is a consistent first honor student from Grades 1 to 5 in a private school. He is now in Grade 6, and one of his classmates who is a son of a well-known businessman is being groomed to be the valedictorian of their class. I have coordinated with the teacher regarding my son’s performance in class, and I found out that he is still topping in every examination. He, however, has a lower general weighted average compared to the son of the businessman. The teacher cannot also explain to me on how he arrived at his computation. He just claimed that he has the discretion on what grades he will give to my son, and in fact he allegedly added points to my son’s grades. Can I file an administrative case against the teacher?

Enden

Dear Enden,

The teacher’s claim that he has the discretion on what grade your son should get has no legal basis. Grades of students should be based on scholastic records. This finds support under Section 144, Title V of the 2010 Revised Manual of Regulations for Private Schools in Basic Education, which states:

“The final grade or rating given to a pupil or student in a subject should be based solely on his scholastic performance. Any addition to or diminution of the grade in a subject for co-curricular activities, attendance or misconduct shall not be allowed, except as may otherwise be explicitly provided for by an individual school in an appropriate issuance or publication and provided further that such adjustment is relevant to the subject content and requirements. In the elementary level, the misconduct of a pupil may affect his final grade in Character Education.”

In fact, the act of tampering with or falsification of the grade of a certain student can be a ground for disciplinary action against the teacher. In Colegio de San Juan de Letran vs. Meris (G.R. No. 178837, September 1, 2014), the Supreme Court through Associate Justice Diosdado Peralta stated:

“Negligence in keeping school or student records, or tampering with or falsification of the same can neither be cured nor cossetted by compassion toward the students, because the means does not justify the end. While respondent’s motive for increasing the grades of certain students in the Clean Records was not known or could have been noble, the fact is, unauthorized and improper alterations were effected in the official records of petitioner, a clear violation of petitioner’s Elementary Faculty Manual as well as the Private School Manual adhered to by petitioners and its faculties. Respondent is deemed to have exercised an unreasonable degree of discretion in failing to provide a concrete basis for increasing the grades of certain students. For this, respondent should be made to face the consequences of her actions. To tolerate such conduct will, indeed, undermine the integrity of petitioner’s grading system, and its standing as an academic institution as well.”

Applying the above-quoted decision to your situation, the student’s grade is not dependent on the teacher’s

discretion, but should have concrete basis on record. The teacher clearly violated Section 144, Title V of the 2010 Revised Manual for Regulations for Private Schools in Basic Education when he gave a grade to your son that is not based on the latter’s scholastic records.

We hope that we were able to answer your queries. Please be reminded that this advice is based solely on the facts you have narrated and our appreciation of the same. Our opinion may vary when other facts are changed or elaborated.