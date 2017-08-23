Students invited to take M&A challenge

Accounting firm Isla Lipana & Co. wants to encourage college students to become merger and acquisitions professionals via the second staging of a challenge simulating the M&A process.

“The M&A Challenge offers students from universities and colleges nationwide an experience, a realistic simulation – the next best thing to an actual M&A engagement,” said Alexander Cabrera, chairman and senior partner of PwC Philippines.

Isla Lipana is the Philippine member firm of PwC.

The first staging of the PwC M&A Challenge was won by Ateneo de Manila University. Mindanao State University – Iligan Institute of Technology and Bicol University came in second and third, respectively.

Given a simulated M&A scenario, students will be tasked to help a prospective client fulfill their strategic needs by assessing the growth prospects of different industries. From there, they will identify which is the most suitable business for divestment.

Judges will ask questions that will test the students’ understanding of various business concepts as well as their proficiency in soft skills (i.e., presentations, public speaking and critical thinking).

Teams have to complete three rounds to win. The winners will be awarded cash prizes as well as internship with PwC Philippines’ Deals and Corporate Finance Department next year.