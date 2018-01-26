Students protest in Hong Kong over compulsory Mandarin

HONG KONG: Hundreds of Hong Kong students protested on Friday as tensions escalate on campuses over compulsory testing of Mandarin—the dominant language of mainland China. The first language of Hong Kong is Cantonese and proposals from education chiefs to put more emphasis on learning Mandarin have tapped into fears about the “mainlandization” of the semi-autonomous city’s culture and identity. Anger has mounted since two students from Baptist University were suspended this week for confronting and swearing at staff over the requirement to pass an exam in Mandarin before being able to graduate. Protesters from a range of universities gathered on Friday afternoon in a public square at Baptist to support suspended pair Andrew Chan and Lau Tsz-kei. Students have highlighted the complexity of the proficiency test questions, and say the marking system was not transparent. Supporters of compulsory testing say Mandarin skills boost students’ career prospects, but many feel they should have the right to choose their own subjects.

AFP