Students shine in song writing competitions

Student-composers sang their hearts out in a concert for “Hugot Music: A Songwriting Competition,” at the School of Design and Arts Theater of De La Salle-College of Saint Benilde.

Advertisements

With “Nagmahal, Nasaktan, Humugot” as its theme, the event was originally a project by multi-awarded composer, music director, and Benilde faculty Louie Ocampo plus the AB Music Production program, under its Chairperson Aji Manalo, and Primo Musi. Co (Primo), the official music organization of the college.

Primo President Michelle Basas said they wanted the participants to express their creativity through the tourney.

“You wouldn’t just be sad because you are brokenhearted. You can divert it by showcasing your talent,” Basas shared.

All performances were collaborations between the contestants, and the Music Production students who arranged and provided musical accompaniment for the participants.

Grand winner Winona Malazarte channeled the experience of falling for a friend in “Sa Aking Tabi,” where she secretly admits her feelings.

Rice Lucido and Andre Agar, second and third places, respectively, painted lives that have no happily-ever-afters, while the other highlights the determination to move on from failed relationships.

The judges included Benilde Arts and Culture Cluster Associate Dean Sunita Mukhi, record producer Alwin Cruz, composer Dojie Fernandez, and music experts Sari Suplido and Louie Ocampo.