Students to stage metrowide walk-out, rally against govt ‘tyranny’

STUDENTS from various universities are preparing to stage a walkout later on Friday to protest Charter change, Federalism, Tax Reform law, and martial law in Mindanao, according to a militant youth group.
In a post on Twitter, the Anakbayan chapter at the University of Santo Tomas (UST) asked fellow students to “show our unity and collective struggle against the tyranny and dictatorship of the fascist regime,” referring to the incumbent administration of President Rodrigo Duterte.
”Let us walk out of our classrooms and fill the streets once more as a symbolic action of dissent and protest against the US-Duterte administration,” the youth group said.
In a separate statement on Thursday, University of the Philippines Chancellor Michael Tan said that his office was endorsing the walkout so that students may be “encouraged to participate as part of their education.”
Participating schools in the walkout will converge at 4 p.m. in Mendiola.
The students will also be joined by transport groups, among them jeepney drivers in the vicinity of the UP
campus in Diliman, Quezon City.
Below is a list of the “protest centers”:
Far Eastern University (Mendiola)
University of the Philippines (Diliman)
Polytechnic of the Philippines
University of Santo Thomas
Ateneo De Manila University
De Lasalle University
National University
University of the Philippines (Diliman)
University of the Philippines (Manila)
University of the Philippines (Los Banos)
Northern Mindanao
Metro Baguio.
A “unity parade” will be held from Morayta to Mendiola.
Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque on Thursday warned students, especially those from state universities that they face expulsion if they would join the rally. MIA MACATIAG
