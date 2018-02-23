Friday, February 23, 2018
The Manila Times Online
    • The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»Students stage ‘walkout’ against Charter change, Federalism, in defense of press freedom

    Students stage ‘walkout’ against Charter change, Federalism, in defense of press freedom

    0
    By on Latest Stories, Today's Breaking News

    Students from universities in Metro Manila march to Mendiola on Friday, February 23, 2018, after staging a “walkout.”  PHOTO BY MIA MACATIAG

    STUDENTS from different universities in Metro Manila walked out of their classrooms on Friday to join a rally against Charter change, Federalism, tuition increase, and in defense of press freedom.

    The Manila Police District (MPD) said from 200 to 300 students participated in the protest although the Kabataan party-list estimated the rallyists to be about 1,000.

    As of posting time, the protest rally that started along Espana Boulevard has reached Morayta, fronting the Far Eastern University (FEU).

    Some of the participating schools are:
    Ateneo de Manila University
    Batasan High School (senior high)
    De La Salle University
    Far Eastern University
    National University
    Polytechnic University of the Philippines
    University of the East
    University of Santo Tomas


    PHOTO BY MIA MACATIAG

    Joining the students are jeepney drivers, farmers, and fishermen.

    They are expected to head to Mendiola, near Malacanang, where they will hold a program.

    Traffic has started to build up along Espana Boulevard. ALEC NALDO

    Share.
    .
    Loading...

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.

    Leave A Reply

    Please follow our commenting guidelines.