Students stage ‘walkout’ against Charter change, Federalism, in defense of press freedom

STUDENTS from different universities in Metro Manila walked out of their classrooms on Friday to join a rally against Charter change, Federalism, tuition increase, and in defense of press freedom.
The Manila Police District (MPD) said from 200 to 300 students participated in the protest although the Kabataan party-list estimated the rallyists to be about 1,000.
As of posting time, the protest rally that started along Espana Boulevard has reached Morayta, fronting the Far Eastern University (FEU).
Some of the participating schools are:
Ateneo de Manila University
Batasan High School (senior high)
De La Salle University
Far Eastern University
National University
Polytechnic University of the Philippines
University of the East
University of Santo Tomas
Joining the students are jeepney drivers, farmers, and fishermen.
They are expected to head to Mendiola, near Malacanang, where they will hold a program.
Traffic has started to build up along Espana Boulevard. ALEC NALDO
