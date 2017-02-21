Students’ works highlighted in ‘Animahenasyon Festival’

Professionals as well as upcoming Filipino animators from different universities and colleges around the country offering animation and digital art courses participated at the Animahenasyon 2016: 10th Philippine Animation Festival competition held at the Samsung Hall in SM Aura Premier.

A joint project of the Animation Council of the Philippines, Inc. (ACPI), Game Development Association of the Philippines (GDAP) and SM, the festival aims to promote the country’s animation industry and to showcase the exceptional talents of professional, as well as young and aspiring Filipino animators both locally and internationally.

The best of the best from Ateneo De Naga University, De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, Asia Pacific College, and De La Salle University were cited during the festival’s awards night.

Strings by Rafael Daniel Evangelista won the Grand Prize and several other awards including Best Production Design and Best in Narrative. Other winners in the ACPI Awards include Avid Liongoren’s Muning for Best Animation for Children and Josephine for Best in Technical. The John Martin Award was given to Christine Silva for her two-dimensional traditional hand-drawn animation, Building Too. The Best Animation in professional division was awarded to John Arthur Mercader from Puppeteer Animation Studios in Davao.

Renz Vincemark Cruz and Hannah Gayapa of College of St. Benilde were awarded the Public Choice Award and Best Regional Entry for their short film, Passage Of Life; while Hinagunoy Sa Goryon by Karl Derrick Sia from Cebu won the Best Animation in student category as well as the Hero TV Award.

The Game Developers Association of the Philippines (GDAP), on the other hand, also awarded game animators in both students and professional tracks.

In the student division, the College of St. Benilde won big that evening: Best Educational Game and Best Narrative to Face To Phase, Best Gameplay to Ragnarok Protocol, Best Game Art to Seizmore Fin and the Game of the Year to Tesselate. Not to be outdone, students from De La Salle University won the Best in Innovation for The Tempest Core.

In the professional division, The Game of the Year was awarded to Senshi.Labs in Book1: Pisces War, Guardian Chronicles. Another Senshi.Labs game Adarna 2: Alamat Ni Maria Blanca swept the awards with Best Music & Sound Design, Best Educational Game, and Best Narrative.

Sky’s The Limit by IAcademy won the Public Choice Award, and Roarz VR by KLab Cyscorpsions won the Best in Innovation. Tamagogo: The Great Egg Escape by Ingenuity Games from Davao City won the Best Mobile/Handheld Game, Best Gameplay, and Best Game Art.