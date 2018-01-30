Study suggests eating more fat is better for health

A shocking revelation of a large-scale epidemiological food intake study of McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, suggested that fat doesn’t harm human health, but sugar does, and that saturated fats don’t increase mortality risk, but high carbohydrate diet does.

The Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology (PURE) diet broke the norm that fats are dangerous, during the recent European Society of Cardiology Conference in Barcelona, Spain.

The study mainly focused on the association of fats and carbohydrate intake with cardiovascular disease and mortality.

Medical doctor Mashid Deghan, PURE study investigator of the Population Health Research Institute, McMaster University, said that high carbohydrate intake can increase total and non cardiovascular mortality, and high fat intake was associated with a lower risk.

The controversial findings

About 135,000 people aged 35 to 70 years took part in the new study on dietary habits. According to the PURE study, high fat intake, including saturated fat, was associated with a reduced risk in mortality.

Participants in the longitudinal study came from 18 countries from North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, South Asia, China, Southeast Asia, and Africa. Their dietary habits were followed for seven years.

Using validated food frequency questionnaires with follow-up for mortality and cardiovascular events, the research explained that high carbohydrate (not determined if it included processed and unprocessed carbohydrates or both) intake was also associated with an increased risk of mortality. They found that people who ate more carbohydrates died earlier, and a higher intake of fat was linked to longer lives. In addition, people who avoided saturated fats had an increased risk of stroke.

Also, the study showed that increasing consumption of fruits, vegetables, and legumes had a beneficial effect on mortality, and the maximum benefit was about three to four servings a day (equivalent to 375-500 grams per day). Fruits, vegetables, and legumes were greater if they were eaten raw rather than cooked. However, there was no association of either fat (total or saturated) or carbohydrate intake on the said food with major cardiovascular events.

But Deghan said that the findings do not support the current recommendation to limit fat intake to less than 30 percent of energy and saturated fat to less than 10 percent of energy.

Senior author of the PURE study, medical doctor Salim Yusuf commented in theheart.org/Medscape Cardiology: “My hope is that our results will stop the whole population from feeling guilty if they eat fat in moderation. While very high fat intake—when it accounts for 40 percent or more of your dietary intake—may be bad, the average fat intake is about 30 percent and that’s okay. We’re all afraid of saturated fat, but actually we shouldn’t be. Saturated fat in moderation actually appears good for you.”

“Also, you don’t need to stress out trying to eat five or more portions of fruit and vegetables, when three or four will probably have the same benefits. We’ve had enough evangelism in dietary guidelines. We need more moderation,” he added.

Cause and effect analysis

Medical doctor Alejandro Bimbo Diaz said the PURE diet study supports the Low Carbohydrate High Fat (LCHF) diet, and is far different from today’s popular ketogenic diet.

“The LCHF diet is more pleasurable, healthier diet, which not only leads to weight loss but also helps deal with insulin resistance, which not only associated with obesity and diabetes but also with cardiovascular disease and stroke,” he added.

Yusuf, also had this to say: “My advice to the general population to lead a healthy lifestyle is don’t smoke and take exercise—those two things are very clearly beneficial. And then I would say maintain a reasonable weight. You don’t want to be too overweight but you also don’t want to be too skinny. Eat a balanced diet—a bit of meat, fish, several portions of fruit and vegetables, but you don’t have to be vegan or eat an excessive amount of plants to be healthy.”