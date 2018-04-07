Study uses genetics to find breakthrough

DANVILLE, Pennsylvania: Using tens of thousands of records from its own volunteer patient biobank, officials at Geisinger and scientists at partner Regeneron Genetics Center discovered a gene variant that shows a significant reduction in the risk liver disease, a breakthrough discovery that could lead to uncharted treatment options.

The findings of the study were released on Thursday (Friday in Manila) in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The study used DNA data from nearly 47,000 Geisinger MyCode Community Health Initiative participants and their electronic medical records. The data was cross-referenced with similar data from the University of Texas Southwestern’s Dallas Heart Study and the Penn Medicine Biobank along with liver tissue samples collected during bariatric surgeries at Geisinger.

“We have discovered a genetic change that alters the function of a liver protein, leading to protection from some liver diseases,” medical doctor Tooraj Mirshahi, Geisinger associate professor in the Department of Functional and Molecular Genomics and one of the study’s co-authors, said. “This is exciting news. It means that future therapies that mimic the effect of this genetic change could have the same protective effect against liver disease.”

The study’s findings highlight the reason Geisinger’s MyCode was started more than a decade ago. The program now has more than 190,000 volunteer participants. With MyCode, participants donate their DNA through a blood sample for research and allow researchers access to their sequenced DNA data and electronic health records.

“In many ways, with MyCode it was an ‘if you build it, will they come?’ question,” medical doctor David Carey, chair of the department of molecular and functional genomics for Geisinger, said. Carey was also one of the study’s authors. “We started this program more than 10 years ago, this is exactly the kind of use we hoped it would be applied to. We don’t know enough about this field to stumble upon this without genetics.”

“This is the holy grail of clinical work,” Mirshahi said. “We don’t know how to prevent it, and there are no medications. This provides, for the first time, an opportunity to mimic the effect of the change.”

Medical doctor Fred Dewey, senior director at the Regeneron Genetics Center (RGC) — the genetics sequencing center at Regeneron — said the liver disease-related variant is the first new genetic target discovered by RGC and highlights the capability of the relationship between Geisinger and RGC.

“The partnership with Geisinger serves two really primary purposes: Discovery and research, and to understand the use of genetics in clinic,” Dewey said. “We’re using human genetics to further understand the biology of human disease. Everyone is quite excited about this.”

“The discovery of this gene variant and publication of this important study in the New England Journal of Medicine is another example of the benefits of our historic collaboration with Regeneron and of Geisinger’s long-standing investment in electronic health records and its research program,” said David Ledbetter, Geisinger executive vice president and chief scientific officer.