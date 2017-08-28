UP stuns NU, grabs top spot in Ang Liga

University of the Philippines (UP) stunned National University (NU), 3-2, to snatch the pole position in the top division of the Ang Liga Season 15 preseason collegiate football tournament on Sunday at the De La Salle University Science and Technology Complex Football Field in Biñan, Laguna.

The Maroon Booters overhauled a two-goal deficit in the first half as they notched their second straight win to snare the top spot with six points and a superior goal difference.

National U snagged a comfortable 2-0 advantage as Francis Mbei struck the opening goal just three minutes into the game and Lawrence Colina converted a penalty kick in the stoppage time of the first half.

But Kyle Magdato and Fidel Tacardon equalized for Anto Gonzales’ men a few minutes past the hour mark before Kintaro Miyagi delivered the match-winner in the 81st minute.

Erstwhile leading Bulldogs dropped to No. 2 as they suffered their first loss of the season.

Meanwhile, Lyceum of the Philippines University also pulled off an upset win as it beat defending champion University of Sto. Tomas (UST), 2-1.

The Pirates muscled their way back from one goal down to ascend to No. 3 with their second victory in as many games while the Golden Booters fell to No. 5 with their first defeat.

Dexter Benecio pushed UST ahead, 1-0, in the 25th but Lucino Lansang and Dan Paul Alegre found the back of the net in the second half as they powered Lyceum to the big win.

In the second division, Ateneo de Manila University’s juniors team spoiled the debut of Malayan Colleges Laguna with 1-0 decision even as National U’s second squad demolished Don Bosco Technical College, 6-1.