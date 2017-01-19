Stuttering to defend the king’s speech

A MEDIA organization without credibility can never claim press freedom as a shield enshrined in a democratic institution. That is why newsrooms should hire reporters more than columnists or opinion writers. Without credibility, accountants mostly prevail and the truth bearers usually end up browsing the classified ads for other jobs.

* * *

Posted last July 2016 by GMA News:

Malacañang: “PHL govt won’t spend a single centavo to host Miss Universe pageant in 2017.”

Really? Wake me up before you go go – a ‘Wham’ reminder.

* * *

It’s a no-brainer why economic agreements and alliances are priorities while border concerns take a back seat. A sound economy feeds the people and makes defense capabilities affordable. It brings a better bargaining stature to the negotiating table. An empty tummy and reliance on mutual military exercises just won’t do the trick. It will just be a political ‘Punch and Judy” puppet show, a mere entertainment.

* * *

On the Zubiri-Trillanes verbal tussle at the Senate: Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto III moved that the “unpleasant” words uttered by Zubiri and Trillanes be stricken off the Senate record. I move that “Honorable Gentlemen” be stricken off instead.

* * *

Senate President Pro-Tempore Franklin Drilon yesterday said senators allied with the Liberal Party (LP) have no plans to bolt from the Senate majority bloc despite their opposition to many issues and policies of the Duterte administration.

What Wikipedia says on “having your cake and eating it too” – It can be used to say that one cannot or should not have or want more than one deserves or is reasonable, or that one cannot or should not try to have two incompatible things.

* * *

The Palace communication team is now fast becoming the most popular thesaurus reference in the country today. Interpreting the words of DU30 daily, aside from synonyms and antonyms, it is now a reliable source of “hidden or suggested meanings,” proverbs or colloquialisms that may require tons of footnotes in every page.

* * *

I really wish the holding of the 2017 Miss Universe beauty pageant here will be a success. Speaking of profitability, how I wish the benefits in our coffers will look more like a gown or national costume competition and not end up in the swimsuit category.

* * *

Senator Manny Pacquiao: “God allows governments to use capital punishment. Even Jesus Christ was sentenced to death because the government imposed the rule then.”

Someone should remind him that JC was the innocent victim and Barabbas, the criminal, was freed.

And I wish that he will not retort by saying “because the death penalty was imposed, humanity was saved for its sins.”

* * *

“Tokhang for Ransom” is another form of EJK – Extra Judicial Kidnapping.

* * *

To VP Leni: Do not expect to get invited to a house whose owner you openly support to be evicted.

VP Leni will definitely not get an endorsement from Nike or Reebok for “barefooting” it beside fellow hikers who were all wearing shoes.

* * *

News: “Abaya, other ex-DOTC execs face raps over P3.8-billion license plates deal.” This is good news for vehicle owners. The question still lingers: where are the plates?

* * *

Frequently plagued by pettiness, I would have carried a placard in front of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe asking, “why is Yamazaki single malt hard to find and so expensive?” It’s good that my Betan spirit said” switch back to GSM and enjoy it with Barangay Tagay.”

* * *

Why is that everytime I hear Senator Trillanes speak, I’m always reminded of the Beatle song “Twist and Shout”?

* * *

“MMDA gets set for EDSA Cubao-to-Ortigas rush-hour zipper lane.” No peeing while it’s open.

* * *

Politics is like a huge corrida de toros. You get confused on who is the real bully. The bull itself or the toreador or torero? Or the spectators who pay good money to see some blood spilled? Are we the “Los Picadores” who taunt both of them to get us entertained? Just asking.

* * *

Now that they’re older, I still give these actresses a certain striking character projection and sensuous appeal: Jessica Biel, Charlize Theron, Gwyneth Paltrow, Uma Thurman, Jennifer Ariston, Kate Winslet, Monica Bellucci, Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Hillary Duff, Kate Hudson, Tara Reid, Megan Fox and Demi Moore.

* * *

Knowing that Senator Migz Zubiri was an arnis expert, I am not likely to believe that Senator Trillanes will ask the Senate sergeant at arms to ban arnis rattan sticks from the Senate floor.

News: Senate main event: ‘Cheater’ vs ‘Mutineer’. Cockfight at the Senate floor? This must really be the Year of the Rooster. With Senator Pacquiao as the “Kristo,” you can now place your bets. “Gungho-Fight-Hoy” everyone.

* * *

Seriously, I have to salute the MMDA’s Tim Orbos for really trying everything to improve EDSA’s traffic woes. We all know that it has grown into a monstrous problem that requires monstrous efforts from all stakeholders. At least this man is trying, open to suggestions and acts swiftly to test ideas. Not like the previous one who was more into press releases.

* * *

Miss Universe Governor’s Ball dinner cost P250,000 per table. Makes me want to rush to Diliman for my favorite Mang Larry’s “Isawan.” Dip sauce pa more.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.