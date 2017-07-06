STYLE IN THE KITCHEN

Alessi

It’s time to breathe life into your kitchen with unique designs from Alessi. Founded in 1921, the leading player in houseware and kitchen utensils is a popular Italian brand known for its classy post-modernist styles, which realizes its mission of applying culture, design aesthetics and functional quality to everyday kitchen designs.

Its latest collection begins with the outlandish Forma cheese grater by the late Zaha Hadid, the first woman to receive the 2004 Pritzker Architecture Prize. Deemed her last project with inspirations from nature. Australian Adam Goodrum came up with Roost, a double egg cup that won the 2015 Alessi Design Prize. Tudelft-Titus Wybenga marries a classic timepiece with your daily tea to create the T-Timepiece. Vabene by Miriam Mirri is a stainless steel pasta tester that looks like a musical instrument. From the streets of Tokyo, Valerio Sommella designs the Boga, a steel ginger grater. Influenced by the ancient practice of dowsing, the Virgula Divina by Frédéric Gooris is a Y-shaped bottle opener.

Two new plastic objects are added to the Alessi catalogue, with the Pizzico silicone salt castor by Busetti, Garuti, and Redaelli and Twisted, a thermoplastic resin measuring cup. Spal by Giulio Iacchetti, uses titanium in his ice cream scoop. Giro cutlery, by Ben Van Berkel, is made with stainless steel mirror polished. Introduced as two new tipologies to the cutlery set, Doriana E Massimiliano Fuksas adds a playful dramatic touch to your table with the Colombina Fish salt cellar and oyster knife. The Nomu drinkwares feature double-walled stainless steel and thermoplastic resin; two pieces of which are designed by Naoto Fukasawa.

A unique whimsical piece joins the collection with the Water Tower by Daniel Libeskind. A stainless steel container with a stand, it is an urban architectural tribute to the Milanese architect, Aldo Rossi.

For a transformable interactive container mimicking the movements of a dancer in motion, Sakura Adachi designs the Lovely Breeze.

