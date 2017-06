Van Laack

Vibrant blue and reds to pastel tones and warm earth shades, exquisite embroidery, lace bands and casual pleats, ruffles and flounces, fine linen, cotton- stretch and eyelet embroidery – expect only elegance and style from Van Laack of Monchengladbach. Five major color themes are featured in its latest collection for her. High quality and state-of-the-art wearability combined!

Visit Van Laack boutiques at Shangri-La Plaza and Greenbelt 5