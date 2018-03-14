Stylish activities

As people continue to place more value on health and wellness, being in the pink of health is no longer just being free from illness, but is now a way of life. Eating healthy, exercising regularly, and monitoring one’s health have become a lifestyle choice. Looking great, feeling good, and being on tip-top shape are the new luxuries that people work hard to enjoy.

All these in mind, homegrown luxury brand Rustan’s has launched a multi-brand active wear collection with a cardio-dance party workout led by Mia Cabalfin. Special guests like Bubbles Paraiso, Aly Borromeo, Phoemela Baranda and Anton Del Rosario competed against each other at Navasana workout challenge, while Coach Arnold Aninion tests his archery skills over at GeoLogic.

Rachel Peters, Ruffa Gutierrez, Garlic Garcia, and Tricia Centenera were also present and tried their luck over at the other games and activities.

