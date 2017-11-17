A stylish milestone celebration

Two Saturdays ago, close friends and family braved the traffic going to Tagaytay to attend the birthday celebration of popular enterprising businesswoman Mariliese Evaristo. Hosted by lovely couple Boy and Monette Guevara, the party was held at their beautiful weekend home in Ponderosa Leisure Farms.

Monette prepared a buffet spread of international dishes for the guests who were entertained by Marcy and his band while having dinner. Additionally, Mariliese requested her guests like Jorge Hizon, Irene Garcia and Bebot Laurel to also perform a song or two. Even Tanauan Mayor Halili obliged with a ballad. But one of the most applauded performances of the night was from Monette’s beautiful daughter Jessica who sang several songs.

Early arrivals were Ambassador Vic Garcia with gorgeous wife Connie Guanzon Garcia, Baby Serrano Araneta and wellness guru Cory Quirino who did some dancing moves with Marisa Fenton while George Sarakinis was doing his Elvis beat.

Huddled in one table were Louie Cruz, Larry Leviste, Rusty Lopez and Larrie Silva. Mariliese’ sisters Nona Ricafort and Celine Bautista together with loving mom Dona Pinang Saldana were of course there to wish her the best for her birthday.

Designer/artist talented son of Mariliese Carlo Evaristo fresh from his successful show in Paris set up a table to show his latest accessories and evening bags that guests were so excited to purchase.

It was such a fun night to remember. I wonder where it will be next year. Happy birthday dear, Mariliese.

* * *

Meanwhile, Ramen lovers in the North Metro have a very good reason to celebrate—the authentic, passionately-cooked ramen recipe of Hokkaido Ramen Santouka can now be enjoyed at UP Town Center on Katipunan Avenue, Diliman, Quezon City.

The newest Santouka branch opened with much excitement, as it is envisioned to become a hangout for students. “We opened our 11th branch in UP Town Center because we wanted to tap the younger market,” said Santouka president Annaliza Lim. “The look and feel of this branch is more modern and appealing for hangouts.”

But even with its current and youthful vibe, the 11th branch still offers the same family recipe that was developed in 1988. Its ramen offerings are masterfully made with imported ingredients—from the noodles down to the soup, which is cooked for 20 hours daily to keep it fresh and healthier but delicious to the last drop.

Joining Lim in the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Santouka Japan executives Tsuyoshi Nino and Fumihiko Nishide.