Stylish sirens complete the ‘Summer Squad’

The best summer accessory an adventure junkie can possibly have is a compact and functional camera.

This in mind, Fujifilm wasted no time in launching its newest addition to the X series of mirrorless cameras, the Fujifilm X-A5, alongside an all-star panel of brand ambassadors aptly named the “Summer Squad.”

Comprised of seven stylish sirens, the squad includes actress Andi Eigenmann, vlogger Michelle Dy, fitness enthusiast Bea Benedicto, blogger and host Janeena Chan, Miss Intercontinental 2017 First Runner-up Katarina Rodriguez, model Chelsea Robato, singer Issa Presmann and actress Shy Carlos.

Feted at a trendy party, spotted among the crowd were photography enthusiasts Ramon Bautista, Roxanne Barcelo, Victor Basa, Jay Contreras, Sarah Abad, Kim Cruz, Kerwin King, Deegee Razon, Shaira Luna, Reese Lansangan, Erika Rabara, and Lharby Policarpio.

