    Stylistic tea time

    Lifestyle

    The Fashion Designers Association of the Philippines (FDAP) unveiled its Spring/Summer collection in a runway show dubbed “High Fashion, High Tea” at the Holiday Inn Galleria Manila.

    (From left) Holiday Inn Manila Galleria general manager Gaurav Rai, fashion director Geena Zablan, designer Nardie Presa, Holiday Inn Food and Beverage director Gibeth Gloria and executive assistant manager Franck Merot

    Fashion enthusiasts, socialites, designers and the lifestyle press gathered for this afternoon event that combined the classic English high tea tradition with a show of stylistic haute couture on the stage.

    Featured were the designs of Choi Vallerama, Danika Damo, Jojo Alidio, Kirk Soberon, Norman San Diego, Rex Nicdao, Russ Cuevas, Gil Granado and Nardie Presa, under the direction of Geena Zablan.

    Models sashay the Spring/Summer looks from featured designers of the Fashion Designers Association of the Philippines

