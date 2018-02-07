Stylistic tea time

The Fashion Designers Association of the Philippines (FDAP) unveiled its Spring/Summer collection in a runway show dubbed “High Fashion, High Tea” at the Holiday Inn Galleria Manila.

Fashion enthusiasts, socialites, designers and the lifestyle press gathered for this afternoon event that combined the classic English high tea tradition with a show of stylistic haute couture on the stage.

Featured were the designs of Choi Vallerama, Danika Damo, Jojo Alidio, Kirk Soberon, Norman San Diego, Rex Nicdao, Russ Cuevas, Gil Granado and Nardie Presa, under the direction of Geena Zablan.