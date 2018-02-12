Stylizing tots’ little steps

Stylish shoes do not have to be exclusively for adults. Little boys and girls can actually complete their OOTDS—or “outfit of the day,” a popular social media slang—with selections from SM’s Sugar Kids and Tough Kids.

Sugar Kids has trendy platform slip-on with bows and ties and for little girls; as well as cage sandals with laser cut and metallic gladiators with studs for an edgier look.

Flatties are fun and fab—from fancy mules to ballerina flats with ankle tie straps for long hours of party and play. Ankle boots are great for traveling or for weekend fun.

Tough Kids, on the other hand, has leather or suede loafers for casual cool. For fun and games, little boys can choose from ankle boots, high cut sneakers, and sports shoes.

Sugar Kids and Tough Kids shoes is available at The SM Store – Children’s shoes department.