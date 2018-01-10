Su-PORE FANTASTIC

Most of you have seen this jolly Mushroom Lady on YouTube sporting her ebullient mushroom hat. Liz Arce-Rebadulla is the main production expert when it comes to growing organic oyster mushrooms in their backyard. The family-owned business, which Rebadulla operates together with brother Mon and mother Beth Jaymalin under the label Koko’s Mushroom, has been a leading authority when it comes to this Agri-business this year.

Resilience of an entrepreneur

It started as a simple business venture. Rebadulla began her mushroom journey as a financier for her friend’s business in Cavite in 2002. Admittedly, she was not a hands-on partner at that point, allowing her friend to do the day-to-day operations.

At that time, mushroom growing was not something the Filipino community was open to.

In fact, many Filipino families still believed that most mushrooms were poisonous and that it was a big risk to consume them. In 2006, her partner dejectedly sold the farm and the friends went their separate ways.

After a few years, she and her old friend reconnected. It was then she discovered that he continued his business of mushroom growing and that it boomed to an unprecedented degree. It was a surprising delight for both of them. This encouraged her to try it once more and this time, she knew she wanted to be more hands-on in making the business a success.

From animals to plants

She often opens with “Ako po ay dating maghahayop, na napunta sa paghahalaman (I was once focused on animal husbandry, now I turned more to plants).” Her expertise was mainly focused on breeding and animal husbandry before she started learning about self-sustainable farming.

Rebadulla was a professor in subjects concerning animal husbandry and animal nutrition in the collegiate level but then she felt that it was too tedious and less empathic for it to be the main focus of her activities. Today, she still sells livestock but focuses on wild boars, which are mostly bred in the province.

Mushroom workshops

In 2015, she started training in mushroom growing in prestigious institutions here and abroad, specifically in Thailand. They already started conducting workshops on their own back then, but only accepted 7 to 10 participants at the most.

Agribusiness partnered with them in 2017, establishing them as a main training center for aspiring mushroom growers in the Philippines. This upped the volume of attendees to 10 to 15 per class. Today, Koko’s Mushroom conducts seminars once a month, all-year round. Online registrations are available through Agribusiness Philippines. You may also contact Liz Rebadulla directly at 09178140302.

“It is such a delight to see students who learned from us become the leading authority in mushroom growing in their provinces. One even became so successful because he was the first in their province, that it caught the eye of their local government. Now, he is conducting his own seminars for people in their city,” Rebadulla says with a big smile. You can see in her eyes that she is doing this because of good intentions and not to create a monopoly in the industry.

Starting the mushroom business

Starting the mushroom farm doesn’t require a big capital. You can opt for low-cost or high-cost, depending on what is more appropriate for you. The cost depends on the materials of your housing. If you’re doing this for personal use, you can simply have a small space.

“My brother Mon is in charge of marketing efforts, and I mainly take charge in the production” Rebadulla exclaims with a smile. “It’s all a joint-effort”

“We started with a capital of P72,000. The return on investment came within the fourth month of operations. Now (we generate) profit every day,” she avers.

“In raising mushrooms, you have to start mixing your own substrate for the mushroom to grow,” she continues. “This contains kusot (rice bran), darak (rice mill) and sugar. Then you need some metal drum containers in which you will sterilize the substrate for seven to eight hours. If you have the budget for it, an autoclave can sterilize it in 1.5 hours.

Lastly, the spores are added to it with a cotton ball and rubber band. When the mycelium growth is around 80 to 90 percent that is the only time when we start to sell the fruit bags.

“If we do not sell them, we continuously keep them stocked. Every day we harvest 10 to 15 kilos of mushrooms. On a good day, which is damp and rainy, we can harvest up to 34 kilos. Currently, we sell around 250 per kilo for the regular white oyster mushrooms.

Sometimes, the prices go up. For the rarer kinds, like pink, golden and grey, it’s up to P700 per kilo. “

“Our mother is in charge of the culinary part of the business. We have already tried so many variations from mushroom juice, fries, and dinuguan, to burgers, mushroom noodles and seasoning. The possibilities are endless!”

A wide array of ready-to-eat products was laid before us, and each bite was a gastronomical experience. Personally, I tried the mushroom juice, which is reminiscent of gulaman. They use the juice of the mushroom and infuse it with pandan leaves, giving it a mild and sweet flavor.

Good reason to stuff them in your mouth

Mushrooms are very peculiar, as it gains more protein content as it is dried. From 3 percent protein, it grows to 19 percent. More reason to eat up those crispy mushrooms! D and B vitamins, Potassium and Phosphorus are abundant in mushrooms. There are many health benefits to oyster mushrooms and here is a short list of what they can do for your body and health.

• Maintain blood sugar levels

• Strengthen immunity system

• Improve heart health

• Help improve skin conditions

• Food for the brain

• Cures anemia

• Boosts energy

• Prevents tooth decay

• Maintains a happy mood

• Soothes alcohol withdrawal symptoms