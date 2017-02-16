Suarez ready to don gloves anew for the country

Olympian boxer Charly Suarez has no plans of retiring and in fact preparing for an international qualifying tournament for the World Championship in Hamburg, Germany.

The Rio de Janeiro Olympics campaigner said he wants to impress the national coaches to include him in the Asian World Championship qualifying tournament in Tashkent, Uzbekistan scheduled on April 30 o May 7.

If he’s not selected in the Asian joust, Suarez said he’s willing to represent the country in the Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on August 19 to 31.

If Suarez could have his way, he wants to compete in Uzbekistan where Asia’s finest boxers slug it out for World meet berths but he won’t mind representing the country anew in the biennial meet where he already won two gold medals.

“The World Championship is more prestigious than the SEA Games that’s why I want to be included in the lineup in the Asian tournament. I want to compete there because I already won two SEA Games gold medals but it’s still the decision of the coaches,” the 29-year old boxer told The Manila Times.

“But I’m also okay with the SEA Games,” added Suarez, who won the 2009 and 2011 SEA Games gold medals.

The national boxers will train in Baguio City where the coaches will decide on who will compete in those tournaments. The national boxers will be split into two groups, as there will be an overlap in the schedule of the World Championship and the SEA Games.

The World Championship is slated on August 25 to September 9 in Germany.

If ever the coaches send Suarez to the biennial meet, the Davao del Norte boxer needs to go up from lightweight to welterweight since there is no lightweight division in the upcoming 29th SEA Games.

“There’s no problem for me climbing up at welterweight class. All I have to do is train harder,” he said.