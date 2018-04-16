Subaru ph debuts eyesight technology with 3 models

Motor Image Pilipinas, the official distributor of Subaru vehicles in the Philippines, has launched its EyeSight driver assist technology in local shores, with three models having the feature.

“It is with great pleasure to introduce the award-winning Subaru EyeSight technology to the consumers in the Philippines. EyeSight represents the fourth pillar of Subaru’s Core Technology, we hope to give a unique driving experience to Filipinos who are in pursuit of the highest standards of safety, comfort, versatility and performance in a car,” Motor Image Pilipinas Country Head Reza Mutalib said in a statement.

Initially launched for the Southeast Asian market last January, the Eyesight technology brings a plethora of driver safety features, utilizing cameras fitted on either side of the rear view mirror. Features include Pre-Collision Braking System, which automatically applies the brakes before an event of a collision; Adaptive Cruise Control, which adjusts cruising speed and maintains a set distance from the vehicle ahead; Pre-Collision Throttle Management, which alerts the driver on a frontal obstacle and applies the brakes to reduce or prevent a collision; Lane Departure Warning and Lane Sway Warning, which alerts the driver when the vehicle drifts to another lane without signaling, ensuring the vehicle keeps itself on its current lane; and Lead Vehicle Start Alert, which alerts the driver when traffic starts to move again.

Motor Image Pilipinas launched the facelifted Outback 3.6 R-S, XV 2.0i-S, and the Levorg 1.6 GT-S as the first three models to feature the EyeSight technology. Motor Image Pilipinas Marketing Manager Uzzi Asuncion told Fast Times that there will be more models to be launched with the EyeSight technology, such as the 2019 Forester. All three vehicles are now available at all Subaru dealerships nationwide.