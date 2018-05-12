Subdued Hamilton tops charts in windswept Barcelona

BARCELONA: A satisfied, if subdued, Lewis Hamilton topped the times for resurgent Mercedes in Friday (Saturday in Manila) afternoon’s second free practice for this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, the world championship leader heading the Red Bull pairing after a closely-contested session.

The defending four-time champion set his best time of one minute and 18.259 seconds on a set of ‘soft’ tyres — rather than the usually faster ‘super-soft’ tyres — as he regained a competitive edge at a windswept Circuit de Catalunya where team-mate Valtteri Bottas had earlier topped the opening practice.

“It was pretty good overall,” said Hamilton. “We got through all our running and we were quite fast compared to previous years, but we’ve still got some work to do overnight.

“It was so windy out there and every driver was struggling with the changing direction of the wind. When it is like that you are arriving at each corner and the wind direction is never the same. So, we saw lots of drivers going off.”

Australian Daniel Ricciardo was second-quickest for Red Bull ahead of his team-mate Max Verstappen, the two managing to deliver speed without any close contact as they worked to put their collision in Azerbaijan two weeks ago behind them.

This meant that four-time champion Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, who trails Hamilton by four points after the opening four races of the season, was pushed down to fourth ahead of Bottas and fellow-Finn Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari.

Romain Grosjean was seventh ahead of his Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen, Stoffel Vandoorne of McLaren and Sergio Perez of Force India.

Hamilton took over at the top of the drivers’ standings following his lucky victory, when his rivals all crashed or collided, in Baku two weeks ago, but admitted he was struggling for outright speed — a problem he may have done something to rectify with Mercedes upgrades used on Friday.

Ricciardo, whose Red Bull featured notable aerodynamic upgrades for the opening round of the European season, was only one-tenth of a session adrift of Hamilton.

The Australian crashed in morning practice at Turn Four and later blamed a ‘big’ tailwind.

“It is a bad corner to have a tailwind so it makes it tricky,” he said. “It caught me out this morning.

“There were a few of us making errors for sure. Unfortunately, mine was costly enough to miss the last hour of that session.”

