Subic Bay International Triathlon fires off April 21

The 3-in-1 2018 NTT Asia Cup Subic Bay International Triathlon (SUBIT) will unfold at the Acea in Subic Bay on April 21 and 22.

As an Asian Cup Series 2018 event under the supervision of the International Triathlon Union (ITU) and Asian Triathlon Confederation, it offers to top local and international elite athletes ITU points for Asian and world rankings and qualification to major international competitions such as the 2020 Tokyo Olympics triathlon event and other international events.

To be held in conjunction with SUBIT sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Arena, New Balance, Philippine Star, Gatorade, Omega Pain Killer Liniment, Standard Insurance, Lighthouse Marina Resort, Century Tuna, Gatorade, Subic Holiday Villas, Travelers Hotel, Acea, Asian Center for Insulation and Solar Sports on the final day is the Subic Bay Southeast Asian Championships envisioned to alternate with the Southeast Asian Games Triathlon.

Serving as the curtain raiser on the first day of action is the local event for youth participants serving as a test race for the Asian Youth Olympic Games qualifier, which will be held on June 17.

Tom Carrasco, president of both the organizing Triathlon Association of the Philippines (TRAP) and Southeast Asian Games Triathlon Association (SEATA) said, “This year’s staging of SUBIT will be one big celebration.”

“We will not only commemorate the 25th anniversary of SUBIT, by far the country’s longest running triathlon competition, and the partnership of Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority and TRAP. We will celebrate TRAP’s award bestowed by Philippine Sportswriters Association as the “National Sports Association of the Year 2017”.

“On top of that, SUBIT 2018 serves as the vehicle for the revival of SEATA which was founded in Subic Bay Freeport 10 years ago”, Carrasco stressed.

As of March 28, close to 800 triathletes have registered including 41 elite male competitors and 14 elite female competitors from 20 nations, namely Australia, United States, Portugal, New Zealand, Palestine, Israel, Japan, China, Korea, Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, Uzbekistan, Chinese Taipei, Singapore, Macau, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, Nepal and Philippines.