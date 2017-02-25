‘Subic Freeport remains safe, peaceful’

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT: Subic remains a safe and peaceful destination for both business and leisure, a top official of the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) said on Saturday.

“The Subic Bay Freeport Zone continues to be peaceful and there is no threat of any kind that will endanger law and order here,” SBMA Administrator Wilma Eisma said in a statement, adding the agency regrets the fact that reports about the February 13 incident at the Ocean Adventure marine park were not reflective of the true state of matters thereat, causing unnecessary worry and concern.

“What happened at the facility was a result of an intra-corporate dispute, which is in the process of being resolved by the ownership and management of the Subic Bay Marine Exploratorium Inc. (SBMEI), which runs Ocean Adventure and Camayan Beach Resort,” Eisma stressed.

“In fact, the Department of Labor and Employment conducted its own impartial inspection of the facility on Thursday and confirmed that all operations at Ocean Adventure continue to run normally and peacefully, taking due note of the large number of young students enjoying their trip to the facility,” she added.

She said everything is normal and security and safety expected within the Freeport Zone is and always ensured.

Eisma appealed to the public to put the issue to rest and move forward as SBMA continues to make Subic Bay Freeport the best investment and tourist destination in the Philippines.