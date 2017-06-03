Subic imposes stricter security measures

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT: The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) on Friday imposed the highest security alert over the entire Subic Bay Freeport Zone after the arrest here recently of two suspected terrorists allegedly linked to the bombing incident in Quiapo.

SBMA Administrator and Chief Executive Officer Wilma Eisma said she has ordered the highest alert status beginning at 1 a.m. on June 2.

“SBMA Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) team now man the gates augmented by members of the Philippine National Police’s Special Action Force,” she told The Manila Times.

“We ask for everyone’s cooperation in the enforcement of stricter security measures,” Eisma said.

“We call for vigilance and alertness. This is our home let us look after one another,” she added.

The suspected terrorists, Aamir Shasad Khan, 39, from Pakistan and Halid Carim, 38, were arrested here recently over their possible involvement in the Quiapo bombing incident last May 6.

According to earlier media reports, Khan is president of JP Khan Corp., a Subic Freeport-based company, while Carim works as a supervisor.

Eisma told The Manila Times “that operation has been going on for weeks prior to the arrest, with SBMA-Law Enforcement Department and my office.”

The two men, according to reports, were implicated in the Quiapo Golden Mosque bombing where two people died and a number were injured.

Khan and Carim were initially reported under the custody of the Manila Police District but some sources said they were released after investigation by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group last Thursday.