Subic next international gateway – ICTSI

Subic Bay Freeport can be a key international trading gateway of the Philippines, port operator International Container Terminal Services Inc. said in a statement, highlighting recent upgrades in equipment and performance at the terminal that keep it at par with the company’s operations in Manila.

“As a national port operator, ICTSI ensures that each Philippine marine terminal under its helm remains competitive. Subic, in particular, was developed not only for the industrial locators of the Freeport but for the local markets in Luzon north of Metro Manila.” Roberto Locsin, Subic Bay International Terminal Corp. (SBITC) President said in a statement on Monday.

ICTSI noted the two Panamax quay cranes at the New Container Terminal (NCT) in Subic recently handled close to 400 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), with each crane averaging 40 and 33 moves per hour respectively.

The Subic port also recently launched Evergreen’s South Korea-Taiwan-Philippines route, facilitating regional trade among the three economies.

The weekly service plies the ports of Incheon and Kwang Yang, South Korea; Kaohsiung, Taiwan; and Batangas, Manila and Subic Bay, Philippines using Evergreen’s Cape Faro and Cape Fulmar which are both 1,440-TEU boxships.

“Metro Manila as a market will continue to grow but as the northern and central Luzon countryside develops driven by industrial centers like Subic, Clark, Bataan, and Tarlac also continuing to grow, the Subic Bay Freeport is that gateway ready to link its products to global markets. We have the equipment and facilities,” Locsin said.

The concession for NCT 1 was awarded to ICTSI’s subsidiary Subic Bay International Terminal Corporation in 2007. In 2011, under the plan’s second phase, another ICTSI subsidiary, ICTSI Subic Inc., was awarded the concession to operate NCT 2.