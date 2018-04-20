SUBIT rolls off this weekend in Subic

Close to 200 elite triathletes from 20 countries vie for honors as the 2018 NTT Asia Cup Subic Bay International Triathlon (SUBIT) unfolds at ACEA Subic Bay in Subic Bay Freeport this weekend.

A close fight is expected in the Elite Men’s competition between the Japanese trio of Ryousuke Maeda, Shogo Ishitsuka and Ren Sato, and Australia’s Nicholas Free, Hong Kong’s Wong Hui Wai and Korea’s Kim Ji Hwan.

Two-time SEA Games gold medalist Nikko Huelgas banners the local challenge. Backstopping him are his Philippine teammates Jonard Saim, John Chicano, Paul Jumamil, Jorry Ycong and Banjo Norte.

On the distaff side, Macau’s Hoi Long, Japan’s Yurina Kawasaki, Hong Kong’s Choi Yan Yin Hilda and Japan’s Hideko Kikuchi are expected to slug it out for supremacy.

The Philippine squad of 2017 SEA Games gold medalist Kim Mangrobang, 2015 SEA Games gold medalist Claire Adorna and Kim Kilgroe are not counted out to pull off a surprise.

Among those seeing action are five Under-23 male participants, 24 Elite Junior men, 13 Elite Junior women and several Youth Olympic Games aspirants.

The Philippine Sports Commission, along with the Philippine Olympic Committee, Arena, New Balance, Philippine Star, Gatorade, Omega Pain Killer Liniment, Standard Insurance, Lighthouse Marina Resort, Century Tuna, Gatorade, Subic Holiday Villas, Travelers Hotel, ACEA, Asian Center for Insulation and Solar Sports, stand as sponsors.

ITU qualifying points for Asian and world rankings, as well as to major international events up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics await the top finishers in the 1.5 kilometer swim, 40km bike and 10km run event.

Organized by the Triathlon Association of the Philippines in partnership with the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority, SUBIT is supervised by the International Triathlon Union and the Asian Triathlon Confederation.

SUBIT, the longest-running triathlon in the country, marks its 25th edition this year. For inquiries, visit Triathlon.org.ph or contact 09175776070, 09219954764 or 09156394233.