Submit Dengvaxia evidence, VACC told

The Department of Justice (DoJ) has ordered the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC) to submit all its evidence in the criminal charges it filed against several former government officials in connection with the purchase of Dengvaxia and the implementation of a massive dengue immunization program.

The preliminary investigation of the case was held Friday at the DoJ. Prosecutors said the evidence to be presented by the VACC will be used as basis for the panel of prosecutors to decide if there is probable cause that may lead to the issuance of subpoena to the respondents, led by former President Benigno Aquino 3rd.

Aside from Aquino, also charged were former health secretary Janette Garin and former budget secretary Florencio Abad.

The Vanguard of the Philippine Constitution Inc. and VACC asked the DoJ to issue subpoenas duces tecum on the purchase orders for millions of doses of the Dengvaxia vaccine, bid documents, if any, voucher for P3 billion, guidelines for Dengvaxia vaccine, receipts of payment, studies, papers, or technical papers used as basis for the implementation of the School-based Immunization Program.

They also asked the Food and Drug Administration to submit documents submitted in connection with the application for licensing of the Dengvaxia vaccine and certificate of product registration, and pharmacovigilance compliance.

Included in the charge sheet were Health Undersecretaries Carol Tinio, Gerardo Bayugo, Lilibeth David, and Mario Villaverde; Health Assistant Secretaries Lyndon Lee Suy and Nestor Santiago and other officials of the Health department and unnamed directors and officers of Zuellig and Sanofi Pasteur.

Aquino was accused of meeting with Sanofi officials abroad and juggling funds to purchase the vaccine.