Substantial increase in US trade and investment –DTI

THE government sees a substantial increase in trade and investment from the US, a trade official said on Wednesday.

“There’s a substantial increase in investments and trade, and we’re very bullish about our relationship with the US,” Trade Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo told reporters.

Total investment coming in from US is expected to grow by 5 percent to 10 percent, he added.

If you’re competing with other countries for the US market. And, if the US impose certain remedial measures to offset what could be allegedly unfair measures that these countries are implementing, in n a relative sense, we’ll be more competitive in the US market, Rodolfo said.

Rodolfo also urged Chinese businessmen to invest in the Philippines and take advantage of duty free access to US and European markets.

“We encourage you to go to the Philippines and locate here your facilities so that you will take advantage of duty free market access to Europe and to the US also,” he said during the China-Philippines Business Matching Seminar for Entrepreneurs.