Substantial savings expected from nat’l ID

Implementation of the proposed National ID System could generate substantial savings for the government, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ Investor Relations Office (IRO) said.

Citing National Statistician Lisa Bersales, the IRO said the savings could amount to two percent of gross domestic product over a five-period as the use of a national ID would help plug leakages from social protection programs such as cash transfers for the poor and benefits given to senior citizens.

A bill seeking to implement the proposed National ID System has already passed both the House of Representatives and the Senate and is now undergoing bicameral deliberations.

Once the bill is enacted into law, “the Philippine Statistics Authority would be able to provide ID numbers and capture biometrics in five years for 107 million Filipino citizens and non-Filipino residents,” Bersales was quoted as saying during one of the seminars in the just-concluded Asian Development Bank board of governors meeting in Manila.

The IRO said the National ID System was being backed by the Department of Finance and the Bangko Sentral given its potential to boost the delivery of government services.

The central bank also said the system would help promote financial inclusion as it would help the marginalized access formal financial channels.

The Department of Budget and Management has said that P2 billion was released to Philippine Statistics Authority this year for the proposed National ID System, the implementation of which would help promote seamless delivery of services and enhance administrative governance.

It is also expected to reduce corruption, reduce red tape, avert fraudulent transactions and misrepresentation, and promote the ease of doing business.

Every Filipino and resident alien will identified through the use of a unique and permanent PhilSys Number, which will be incorporated in all identification systems used by government agencies.