Success against online child abusers

2017 is a good year for the campaign and fight against child sexual abuse online. Hundreds of men in Europe, America, and Asia have been arrested. Police have gathered evidence of their illegal actions such as viewing and sharing images of children being sexually abused. They are the consumers of these images while other pedophiles and criminals do the actual abuse of children by selling or sharing images of the abuse.

In developed countries, reports of online child sexual abuse are pouring in. Interpol and the FBI recently arrested 870 people connected to an international pedophile ring. They saved hundreds of children in one of the most important operations against child sexual abuse online. After cracking the world’s biggest child pornography website run by Florida-based Stephen Chase, 58, the police got him to serve 30 years in jail and we could hope that many of the 870 caught will receive similar sentences. His website, which promoted child sexual abuse, had 150,000 users.

Chase alone had that huge number of subscribers. How many more online abusers are still out there and how many are travelling abroad to abuse children? For every image of an abused child, a child was actually raped. When the images are shared, the child is abused again. The images encourage and induce men to abuse children in their own countries and travel to countries abroad to actually abuse children. That’s why the human rights organization, Preda Foundation, based in Olongapo City, Philippines (www.preda.org) is supporting and encouraging the new proposed law preventing convicted pedophiles from travelling abroad.

Police cracking the encryption used by online abusers are highly trained as code breaking specialists, cracking the codes and layers of protection of the “dark web” used by pedophiles. Soon they will have nowhere to hide. Every time a pedophile opens his computer to view images of child sexual abuse, he is committing a crime and he does not know that the police are monitoring him. They all should be worried that the police are gathering evidence against them, their contacts, and their fellow child abusers that will lead back to them.

It’s now a dangerous world for these child abusers as police are using powerful anti-encryption software to break into their online accounts. Some critics say the CIA developed the encryption methods and spread them free online, attributed its creation to another person. Now, law enforcement authorities can access encrypted data because they possess the codes. They wrote them, it is conjectured.

In England, a police official has asked the judiciary to look for other ways to punish low-level offenders who view illegal images of children being sexually assaulted without court proceedings. The police, he says, are overwhelmed with the increasing number of reports of child sexual abuse. They are overwhelmed and need to focus on saving the victims in the real world, he says.

But that is not the way to go. Every online abuser must be held accountable because the more people viewing the images, the more children are actually abused. If the judiciary treated drug users as patients and not criminals, it would unburden the police and the courts and they could focus on catching child abusers. The growing success of the police in recent years indicates the extent of child abuse online and in the real world. It supports the long held estimate that one in every three girls and one in every six boys are victims of sexual abuse.

This is a terrible indictment of the human species, the one with the big brains, intelligence, and massive organized technological society, but also the one that routinely sexually abuses children. I have not seen any study identifying other species on the planet doing this.

In this generation, the world is only awakening and confronting these terrible crimes against children. In 1989, the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child was first proposed. It was passed by the majority of UN member-nations in 1990. Only then were the rights of children formally proclaimed. National laws followed.

Sexual abuse of children has long-term effects. It damages the human person for life and leads to many psychological problems, addiction, dependency, self-harm, and even suicide. We need to know that emotionally disturbed people should not be judged as psychologically unbalanced or mentally sick, but understood as carrying unbearable burdens and in need of support and help.

The spread of harmful drug abuse among youths and adults can be linked to childhood abuse. It is just desperate self-medication to ease the pain, the suffering, and the fear. They need help to forget the abuse and the anger and hatred that they carry with them.

Many know that victims need a cure. Emotional expression therapy is a great help. It is successful when the victim is sharing his or her deepest feelings about the abuse with another understanding, supportive, and trusted person. The abused person’s situation is not always hopeless. This is a path to recovery and a more balanced life with inner freedom from the tension and pressure of buried pain.

Take action today and join the Preda Keyboard Advocacy Project. Download articles like this one at www.preda.org and share it with your contacts, friends, and politicians. Join the campaign to have laws that ban convicted pedophiles from travelling abroad. You can save hundreds of children from abuse.