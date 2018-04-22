Successful Vigan Palaro ends

The 2018 Palarong Pambansa witnessed the continuous growth of sports in regions besides the National Capital Region (NCR).

To no one’s surprise, NCR zoomed to its 14th straight overall championship with a medal haul of 100-70-50 gold-silver-bronze with most of its golden harvest courtesy of swimming and gymnastics.

While Calabarzon and Western Visayas again finished second and third, respectively, the two regions showed huge improvement in the 61st staging of the country’s biggest sporting event.

The Southern Tagalogs went home 14 gold richer as they posted 55-50-73, surpassing their haul of 41-57-57 last year in San Jose De Buenavista, Antique.

Veruel Verdadero and Eliza Cuyom highlighted Calabarzon’s bridesmaid finish after the two athletics bets shattered national juniors records.

Verdadero clocked 10.55 seconds in the 100-meter secondary boys to overtake Julio Bayaban’s 39-year record of 10.60 seconds while Cuyom posted 14.50 seconds in 100-meter hurdles to break Julie Rose Forbe18-year mark of 15 seconds.

The Philippine Athletics, Track and Field Association (PATAFA), however, did not recognize the feats by Verdadero and Cuyom as the athletics event held at the President Elpidio Quirino Stadium in Bantay, Ilocos Sur was not able to meet the standards of an official athletics tilt.

“We cannot consider it because we need to verify the results. But we don’t have any representative during the competition,” said PATAFA secretary general Renato Unso, who also added that electronic timing and wind gauge must be used.

On the other hand, the Western Visayans achieved the same feat, winning eight more gold en route to a 46-45-55 tally, eclipsing their 38-29-40 last year.

The Blue Barons’ javelin thrower Ann Katherine Quitoy registered 45.72 meters in the secondary girls, beating the Rosie Villarito’s former national juniors record of 44.54 meters. This was not recognized by PATAFA as well.

Central Visayas came through with the largest improvement as it amassed 26 gold, 25 silver and 36 bronze, propelling them to a fourth place finish. Last year, the Fighters ended up on No. 9 with a 20-18-29 haul.

Northern Mindanao, Cagayan Valley, host Ilocos Region and last year’s cellar dweller Mimaropa also boosted their respective medal tallies.

Meanwhile, the government of Ilocos Sur came up with a festive closing ceremony on Saturday at the Quirino Stadium, with celebrity-singer Angeline Quinto firing up the event and Monsour Del Rosario delivering a speech to inspire the 15,000-strong delegation from 17 regions.

Department Education undersecretary and Palaro secretary general Tonisito Umali commended the host for staging a successful Palaro.

“This is the greatest Palarong Pambansa ever,” said Umali during the closing rites.