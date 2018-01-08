Successful year of awards for Bentley

In another successful year for Bentley, the luxury British brand received more than 20 awards around the world in 2017.

The accolades came from a wide variety of leading publications and industry bodies, ranging from the company’s home market in the United Kingdom, to Europe, the United States and China.

Since its public unveiling in September at the IAA Frankfurt, the new Bentley Continental GT has already received four global awards, including GT of the Year, Best Luxury Auto, and Best Gran Turismo Sports Car.

The new Continental GT was praised for its depth of engineering by BBC’s Top Gear Magazine who named it GT of the Year, describing it as “simply one of the most complete GT cars on the planet.” Particular recognition was given to the car’s composure on the road, making it “easier than ever to thread through the tricky bits.”

Interior Design Magazine found the new Continental’s styling similarly worthy of praise, awarding it the category of Automotive Overall Design in its prestigious Best of the Year awards.

Other publications awarding the new Continental GT include Robb Report Germany (Best Gran Turismo Sports Car) and China’s Target (Best Luxury Auto).

Bentayga continues successful streak

Two years after its market introduction the Bentley Bentayga continues to collect industry accolades. In fact, with seven awards this year alone the Bentayga is Bentley’s most awarded model in 2017.

The world’s first luxury SUV was named SUV of the Year by Robb Report.

“If the best way to fly is ‘private,’ Bentayga is general aviation’s four-wheeled equivalent. There is no getting around the fact that Bentley’s Bentayga was the run-away winner,” said Robb Report Editor Robert Ross.

Another notable achievement this year was the Bentayga Diesel receiving the highly sought-after Star Award from Autocar magazine.

“This car rises head and shoulders above any other in fulfilling the role of the consummate, complete, luxury SUV. And in five years, when there may be rivals… we won’t be surprised if it still does,” said Autocar Chief tester Matt Saunders.

Bentayga was also named Luxury SUV of the Year by Wheels Middle East, and Best Large Premium SUV in the Middle East Car of the Year awards.

Award-winning Mulsanne

Bentley’s flagship, the Mulsanne, claimed four global awards in 2017, including GQ’s Best Autonomous Car, with judges saying of the Extended Wheelbase model: “The stretched rear cabin of the already vast Mulsanne is the single best way to travel in a car without driving – one of the few cars with the largesse and scale to truly call itself a flagship.”

Walpole announced Bentley as Luxury Maker of the Year, while the Crewe-based company won the Top Employer award from the Top Employers’ Institute. Bentley’s apprenticeship program also won four accolades, including three at the School Leavers’ Awards.