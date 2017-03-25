Sueno to LGUs: Go beyond Earth Hour 2017

Secretary Ismael D. Sueno of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Friday urged all local government units (LGUs) to take stronger actions against climate change by undertaking activities beyond the appointed hour of 8:30-9:30 p.m. this Saturday in support of Earth Hour 2017.

Earth Hour 2017 is a global campaign where people from all over the world turn off their lights for an hour as a message to take more decisive actions against climate change. This symbolic switch-off unites the global community and ushers a new era of environmental consciousness among individuals.

“We all live in only one planet Earth, we are all personally accountable to take better care of it by switching to a low-carbon lifestyle,” Sueno said.

In a memorandum circular, the DILG secretary directed all provincial governors, city/municipal mayors, punong barangays, the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) secretary, and DILG regional/ provincial directors to advocate and widen public participation in the Earth Hour 2017.

Sueno also mentioned several ways on how the LGUs can show their support to the vision of “going beyond the hour.”

These include: Switching off or dimming non-essential lights, including street lights, signages and key monuments during the global “lights out” event for one hour; promoting the Earth Hour 2017 to officers, staff, employees, and constituents; documenting own Earth Hour event and sending the documentation to the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) through email at earthour@wwf.org.ph or at ibellen@wwf.org.ph. A compilation of the photos submitted to the WWF will be uploaded to their official Facebook page atwww.facebook.com/wwf.philippines to showcase endeavors in celebration of Earth Hour 2017 around the country.

Sueno also encouraged local leaders to mobilize the private sectors in their jurisdiction to support Earth Hour by switching off their signage lights or other lights in their facilities as their operations/business will allow; publicly promote renewed ways of initiating change which can include environmental projects that the offices and individuals are willing to undertake throughout the year; and log in and register support at the Earth Hour Philippines website at http://www.wwf.org.ph/earthhour/

“Your personal pledge to go “Beyond the Hour” and help “Shine a Light on Climate Action,” can create ripples of effect that will make our beloved planet Earth a much better place for our children and our children’s children,” Sueno said.