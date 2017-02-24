Sueno orders PNP chief to ensure Sen. de Lima’s safety

MANILA: Interior Secretary Ismael Sueno has ordered Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, to ensure the safety of Senator Leila de Lima at the police headquarters.

According to a statement from the department, Sueno gave dela Rosa clear instructions after certain groups expressed fear for the senator’s safety.

“Senator de Lima’s security and safety is also our concern and so we would like to assure everyone that she will be treated in accordance with established procedures and existing laws,” the interior chief said.

The department said Sueno ordered dela Rosa to ensure that members of the PNP will give courtesy to the senator.

De Lima was arrested on drug trafficking charges in her Senate office by PNP Central Intelligence and Detection Group personnel Friday morning. PNA