So suffers third defeat in Grand Chess Tour

Filipino Grandmaster (GM) Wesley So absorbed his third loss to drop to No.3 after six rounds of the 2017 Grand Chess Tour – Sinquefield Cup on Thursday at the Chess Club and Scholastic Center of Saint Louis in the US.

The 23-year old Cavite City pride bowed down to GM Levon Aronian of Armenia in the sixth round of the nine-round tournament sanctioned by the International Chess Federation.

So, who represents the United States Chess Federation in international competitions, still has two points on one win, two draws and three losses.

He suffered two defeats to GM Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France in the first round and GM Magnus Carlsen of Norway in the fifth round.

With three rounds left, So must win all his remaining games to salvage at least a top five finish in the 10-player field.

He will be facing world champion GM Fabiano Caruana of the US in the seventh round, GM Sergey Karjakin of Russia in the eighth round and GM Anand Viswanathan of India in the final round.

After six rounds, Vachier-Lagrave holds the solo lead with four points while Viswanathan, Carlsen and GM Levon Aronian of Armenia are in a three-way tie for second spot with 3.5 points each.

Caruana and Karjakin are in fifth with three points apiece followed by GM Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia, GM Hikaru Nakamura and GM Peter Svidler of Russia are in seventh with 2.5 points each.

EMIL C. NOGUERA