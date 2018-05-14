Sugar production seen meeting local demand

The Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) is optimistic that the Philippines’ sugar production will meet domestic demand for the current crop year.

According to SRA Administrator Hermenegildo Serafica, production reached 1.92 million metric tons (MMT) as of May 6. The goal is 2.27 MMT.

“It is very apparent that, in a few weeks, we’ll be able to meet this target,” he said.

The SRA chief’s statement came while visiting sugar mills in Luzon and the Visayas, meeting their managers, and checking on their operations and production outlook.

Some sugar cane planters are now on their second crop this year, Serafica said.

“This translates to more available canes to be milled and, [more]important, additional supply for the market,” he added.

This came a week after Serafica appraised Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Piñol on the latest developments in the industry, including mechanisms available to the agency to carry out its mandate.

“SRA continues to closely monitor the [country’s sugar supply], and this agency is prepared to use available means under its mandate toward [attaining a]stable supply and to curb speculation,” he said.

Based on SRA data released late last month, raw sugar output this crop year decreased by 11.3 percent to 1.584 MMT from 1.786 MMT in 2016–2017.

Preliminary data released by the SRA showed that raw sugar production from September 1, 2017 to April 1 dropped to 31.869 million 50-kilogram bags (Lkg) from 35.75 million Lkg in the previous crop year.

Demand for refined sugar in the period, meanwhile, rose by 23.53 percent to 631,341.85 MT from 511,072.55 MT.

A crop year for sugar begins on September 1 and ends on August 31 the following year.