Sugar Tee tourney unfolds March 17

The Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club (NOGCC) will host the annual Sugar Tee Golf Tournament from March 17 to 19 in Bacolod City.

Now on its 24th edition, the three-day tournament aims to promote golf and tourism in the city.

The 36-hole tournament is in cooperation with Bacolod Golf and Country Club, and the Victorias Golf and Country Club.

Participants in the member-guest and guest-guest divisions will be limited to 170 teams.

Registration fee is P8,000 for two players inclusive of the green fee, raffle entry, dinner at Barrio Fiesta, award’s night buffet, and P5,000 worth of gift certificate from the Empire Pro Shop of NOGCC.

Caddie fee is P500 while the use of golf cart are on player’s account.

Friday’s sequential tee off is from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. while the Saturday and Sunday plays will employ a shotgun start. First shotgun is at 6 a.m. and the second at 12 p.m.