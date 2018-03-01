Suggested pre-Oscars ‘binge watching’ guide

Film fans all over the world are eagerly anticipating Hollywood’s most prestigious awards ceremony, as the 90th Academy Awards unfolds on March 4. While experts and amateurs make their predictions as to who will take home the coveted trophies, new media audiences can get into the Oscars mood with iFlix’ “Winners’ Circle” – a meticulouslycurated collection of Academy Award winning films.

Ready for download or streaming are 14 beloved titles, namely “Forrest Gump” (Best Picture, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Best Director),“Good Will Hunting” (Best Supporting Actor, Best Original Screenplay), “The Hours” (Best Actress and Best Original Score), “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” (Best Achievement in Art Direction, Best Achievement in Makeup), “Last of the Mohicans” (Best Sound); “A Beautiful Mind” (Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress), “Dallas Buyers Club” (Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor), “The Help” (Best Supporting Actress), Big Hero 6 (Best Animated Feature), “Brave” (Best Animated Feature), “Frozen” (Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song), “Up” (Best Animated Feature and Best Original Score), “Wall-E” (Best Animated Feature), and “Inside Out” (Best Animated Feature).

In time for the Academy Awards season, a new Smart GigaX has also been launched, especially featuring 10GB dedicated to video streaming.

“We know how much new media fans love to stream videos on their smartphones nowadays so that this plan doubles the monthly data from 5GB to 10GB, on top of which they will also get 10GB additional allocation for YouTube, iflix, iWantTV, Fox, and other streaming apps,” said Oscar Reyes, Jr., senior vice president of Consumer Business Market Development for PLDT-Smart at the takeoff of the new product.

So what can you do with 10GB dedicated to streaming? Typically, an hour of standard streaming consumes about 1GB. So 10GB is just about an entire season of about 12 or 13 episodes assuming each runs about 40 to 45 minutes. The usual movie has a running time of less than two hours so you have monthly film streaming allocation for about six or seven movies.

Apart from the portion dedicated to streaming, you still have another 10GB (open access) when you get the Huawei Mate 10 Plan 2399. The fact that this particular handset sports a 5.9” full display screen adds to the overall entertainment experience.

