Suicide attacks on bases in Syria’s Homs kill 42

BEIRUT: Suicide attacks on two security service bases in the heart of Syria’s government-held third city of Homs killed 42 people on Saturday, overshadowing peace talks in Geneva, state television and a monitor said. Syrian Observatory for Human Rights director Rami Abdel Rahman said that “there were at least six attackers and several of them blew themselves up near the headquarters of state security and military intelligence.” State television reported that the province’s army intelligence chief, General Hassan Daabul, a close confidant of President Bashar al-Assad, was among the dead when the six suicide bombers struck in the heavily guarded Ghouta and Mahatta neighbourhoods. Security forces locked down the city center. Homs has been under the full control of the government since May 2014 when rebels withdrew from the center under a UN-brokered truce deal. But it has seen repeated bombings since then. Twin attacks killed 64 people early last year.

AFP