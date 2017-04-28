Suicide bomber kills five troops in Nigeria: sources

KANO, Nigeria: At least five soldiers were killed and another 40 injured when a Boko Haram jihadist rammed an explosives-laden pick-up truck into a military convoy in northeast Nigeria, security sources told AFP on Friday. The bomber, believed to be loyal to factional leader Abu Mus’ab Al-Barnawi, targeted the convoy, which was conducting “clearance operations” between Yobe and Borno states, two military officers said. The convoy was heading to the garrison town of Damboa, which is some 90 kilometres (55 miles) from the Borno state capital, Maiduguri, at the time. A second military source said the troops were heading into Borno when the jihadist crashed his vehicle into a tank. There has been a spate of deadly attacks on military targets in recent months, as troops fight to end the eight-year insurgency, which has left at least 20,000 dead in Nigeria alone.

AFP