Suicide bombers, gunmen attack Kabul police stations

KABUL: Suicide bombers and gunmen launched apparent coordinated attacks on two Kabul police stations on Wednesday, with witnesses reporting on social media that both assaults are still under way. Agence France-Presse journalists heard several loud explosions in the heart of the Afghan capital followed by gunfire that was confirmed by Afghan officials and witnesses. In the first attack, a suicide bomber blew himself up outside a police station in the west of the city, sparking a gunfight between other militants and officers, interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish told Agence France-Presse. Danish added that the second attack happened in front of police precinct 10 in Shar-e-Naw in Central Kabul. “Two wounded people have been brought to Kabul hospitals from the site of second explosion in Shar-e-Naw,” health ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh said. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks that come just over a week after twin blasts in Kabul killed 25 people, including Agence France-Presse chief photographer Shah Marai and eight other journalists. Those attacks were claimed by the Islamic State group.

AFP