Suicide victim video by YouTube star sparks anger in Japan

TOKYO: Japanese social media reacted with a storm of outrage to a video by YouTube star Logan Paul showing a suicide victim in a forest near Mount Fuji, as anger spread over the now-deleted video on Wednesday. Angry comments flooded Twitter after Paul, apologized for the footage, which was reportedly viewed six million times. The video shows the 23-year-old discovering a body in Aokigahara, a dense woodland at the foot of Mount Fuji known as “the Japanese Suicide Forest.” As news of the video and apology was reported in Japan Wednesday, social media erupted with indignation over the film, which showed a man who had hanged himself. Others objected to Paul’s appearance in a novelty hat, while outtakes showing the US internet celebrity laughing and joking about the incident also stirred anger. Others said Paul’s actions were irresponsible, with teenagers and tweens making up his subscriber base of 15 million. In his apology, Paul said he had posted the video in a mistaken effort to draw attention to the problem of depression and suicide. Japan has the highest suicide rate of any Group of Seven industrialized nation, with more than 20,000 people taking their own lives each year.

AFP