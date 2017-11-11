Sulaik, Garcia lead PCL tourney winners

Cocoy Sulaik fired a 72 gross for a 72 net to claim the lowest gross plum in the Philippine Councilors League (PCL) Island Luzon Golf tournament last October 29 at the Southlinks Golf Club in Las Piñas City.

Lowest net champion Ray John Garcia carded an even-par 72 to win via countback.

Class A champion Don Mate finished with 72 including seven par shots to edge out first runner-up Christopher Ty and second runner-up Ray Malonzo, who carded an identical 72.

Noel Sebastian topped the Class B division with two par shots for a 73 net total followed by Menggie Cobarrubias (73, no par) and George Rubio (76) at second and third spots, respectively.

Mark Asuncion was hailed the Class C winner with a net 79 while Paul Ignacio settled for first runner-up at 82. Actor Vandolf Quizon finished third with 85.

Organized by the PCL, the charity tournament aimed to generate funds for the various community projects of the organization as well as support for the upcoming PCL Luzon Island Congress.