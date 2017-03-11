Sultan to defend IBF regional belt against Jaro

Reigning International Boxing Federation (IBF) intercontinental super flyweight champion Jonas Sultan will defend his belt against veteran Sonny Boy Jaro in a regional title bout on March 19 at the Makati Cinema Square in Pasong Tamo in Makati City.

The 25-year old Sultan’s last three wins came via knockout including his impressive second round technical knockout victory over South African Makazole Tete last December 16 to bag the IBF regional belt in East London, South Africa.

The Zamboanga del Norte native boxer, who has 12-3 win-loss record with eight knockouts, is presently at ranked No. 14 in the IBF super flyweight, which is being ruled by fellow Filipino IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas.

Jaro, 34, is coming from a nine-fight win streak including his technical knockout win over Japanese Shota Kawaguchi in their rematch last October 18, 2015. His last bout was a unanimous decision victory over fellow Marjun Pantilgan last November 16, in Makati City.

Sultan, a native of Silay City, Negros Occidental, is also No. 14 in the IBF super flyweight ranking. The former World Boxing Council flyweight champion is now holding a 43-13-5 win-loss-draw record with 30 knockouts.

Sultan will be accompanied by trainer Edito Villamor in the ring.