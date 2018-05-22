Sulu fighting leaves 12 casualties

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Police and military tightened security in Maimbung, Sulu following a deadly clash between two warring groups that left at least a dozen casualties. Military reports said the fighting erupted late last week in the village of Bualo Lipid between the groups of Mudjasan Pando, Maimbung vice mayor, and Imal Matarol. Two people were killed and at least three others wounded from both sides and seven civilians were injured. It said those killed and wounded on Pando’s side were mostly former Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels but was unknown if they were working for Pando. Other MNLF members in the village were ordered to leave the area and settled in Indanan town. The military did not say what triggered the fighting.