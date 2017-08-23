‘Summary execution’ of Kian ‘impossible’ — PNP crime laboratory

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) Crime Laboratory debunked claims that senior high school student Kian de los Santos was executed during anti-crime operations in Caloocan City last week.

Jane Monzon, the PNP medical legal officer, also contested allegations by the Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) that de los Santos was shot thrice in the raid that was also conducted in Bulacan and Manila days before.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Monzon said it was “impossible” for de los Santos to have been executed because there was no “stifling” in his body, which would indicate that he was shot in this manner.

Citing a report by Jocelyn Cruz, another medical legal officer of the PNP, Monzon said that de los Santos was shot twice both on the head.

“He was shot in the left ear then it came out in the right,” Monzon said, refuting PAO’s findings that de los Santos was shot twice in the left and right ear.

Monzon also said that de los Santos was shot from “afar”, with the distance between the top of the barrel of the gun and de los Santos’ body being “more than 60 centimeters”.

Monzon said this was no longer “close range”. RJ CARBONELL