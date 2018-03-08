SUMMER BUDDY

Fujifilm X-A5

Summer is nearly upon us, who’s going to prove to be your trusty companion during those fun days under the sun? The Fujifilm X-45 that’s who.

The smallest and lightest mirrorless digital model from the X Series range combines a new 24.2 megapixel sensor with the X Series signature color reproduction technology. It also levels up with a newly developed zoom lens, 4K movie recording, touch screen and the latest Bluetooth pairing technology, perfect for all those social media updates.

Is vlogging part of this season’s checklist? This becomes a breeze, using the X-A5’s high-speed HD video function and a 2.5mm microphone jack for better sound recording. The X-A5 allows recording your favorite activities in HD video up to quad speed for slow motion slips. It’s also possible to create different bokeh-similar effects with its Multi-Focus Mode and 4K quality images while cleverly changing the depth of field required. The camera’s 4K Burst Function shoots 15 frames per second in 4K image quality.

Selfies and groufies are captured perfectly with the X-A5’s touch screen 180-degree tilting rear LCD Screen, which activates the Eye AF Function. It also comes with the three-level Portrait Enhancer Mode geared toward improving skin tone.

Harsh light no longer poses a problem with X-A5’s increased range of ISO Sensitivity extended to ISO 128000. The Film Stimulation Modes now feature, besides the standard 11 film simulation modes, the new Fog Remove and HDR Art. The new intuitive touch-panel GUI LCD facilitates a live view of film simulations, which allows choosing one’s preferred filter.

The new Fujifilm X-A5 comes in three colors pink, brown, and silver.

For more information, visit www.Fujifilmph.com