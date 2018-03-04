It’s summer camp time again jude p. roque

Summer is fast approaching and kids all over the country are looking forward to attending basketball summer camps that thrive during this time. It’s a great way for youngsters to spend the summer break as they get to hone their hoops skills, have fun, and meet new friends. Needless to say, summer camps are healthy for your kids and can get them hooked up in sports.

Now there are many available camps in most major cities, unlike before when there’s just the Milo BEST clinics of renowned basketball mentor Nic Jorge. Today, most schools offer summer basketball clinics. So there are more options now more than ever. These summer camps are usually ran by experienced basketball coaches with the help of varsity players. But of course, bigger and more reputable camps like the BEST center and the Coach E camp of coach Eric Altamirano are always smart options.

But it’s always beneficial to have different options in order to cater to different budgets. In fact, kids can even attend multiple camps where they can learn more from different styles and programs. This is why I encourage local coaches to organize summer camps in their communities. Also, not everybody can afford to enroll in a camp. So I’m really egging local government sports leaders and barangay heads to collaborate with coaches to hold camps for the less fortunate kids in their community. This could help especially the out-of-school-youth in staying away from vices.

So, here are some simple steps in building a summer basketball camp. 1. Set-up the requirements. There are important stuff that need to be done before you can even plan your summer camp. You need to get the necessary permits for the camp. Then you need to find the ideal venue for the camp. The best venue is a gym with multiple basketball goals so you can have different stations simultaneously. Make reservations early because the availability of the gym will dictate the schedule of your camp. Organize your personnel that include other coaches and support staff. Include also a medical staff if possible. Purchase the necessary materials like basketballs, cones, whistles, white boards, etc. 2. Get sponsors. It’s always better to seek financial support from sponsors and there are several willing to donate to a good cause. Having sponsors should keep the clinic enrolment fee low. 3. Advertise. Make the community well aware that you have a summer camp available. Promote your program and mention what the kids can expect to learn. 4. Prepare to execute. When everything is set up, it’s time to execute. Make your program and be sure to communicate it clearly to your staff. You would want to make a lasting impression in order to have a successful camp again in the future.

Assuming now that you got everything set up, here are some tips for your program. 1. Make your master plan. Are you planning for a one-week or two-week camp? Will it be a daily camp for five straight days or just every other day? Whatever your plan is, you need to make a master plan that covers the entire camp. This is important to be organized and to ensure that the camp progresses in skills level from Day 1 to graduation day. 2. Make a daily plan. So what do you have in store for Day 1? You need to breakdown the activities into each day. And in each session must preferably be divided into four parts —warm-ups, stations, group activities and scrimmages. Warming up well is highly important especially for kids that are not used to sports. This helps prevents injuries. This includes proper stretching. Stations are the drills that focus on individual skills. Group activities are hoops drills that require the kids to work together, like 2-on-2 or 3-on-3 drills. Lastly, sessions should end with scrimmages where kids can immediately apply what they learned, and more importantly enjoy playing the game. 3. Stations. Stations are the heart of every hoops camp. It’s really the main course, where campers learn the basics of the game—passing, ball-handling and dribbling, shooting, defense, etc.—and hone their individual skills. This is where coaches must be most active in teaching and correcting. Have a good one.